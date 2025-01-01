$8,900+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM ProMaster
SLT | TRADESMAN | DUAL SLIDING DOORS | ROOF RACK
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 212,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# ZFBERFDT6G6C66039, SLT, DUAL SLIDING DOORS, ROOF RACK, USB Port, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Automatic Transmission, ABS, Traction Control, Dual Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
