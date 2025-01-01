Menu
2016 RAM ProMaster

212,000 KM

SLT | TRADESMAN | DUAL SLIDING DOORS | ROOF RACK

2016 RAM ProMaster

SLT | TRADESMAN | DUAL SLIDING DOORS | ROOF RACK

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
212,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN ZFBERFDT6G6C66039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# ZFBERFDT6G6C66039, SLT, DUAL SLIDING DOORS, ROOF RACK, USB Port, Pwr. Windows, Pwr. Door Locks, Automatic Transmission, ABS, Traction Control, Dual Airbags,  CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

