Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# ZFBERFDT9G6C61305, BLUETOOTH, PARKING SENSORS, DUAL SLIDING DOORS, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/USB, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., Pwr. Doors/Windows/Locks/Mirrors, Auto Headlights, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Left and Right Sliding Doors, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., 4-Wheel ABS, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Brake Assist, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br />FINANCING: 7.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

2016 RAM ProMaster City

149,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 RAM ProMaster City

SLT | DUAL SLIDING DOORS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM ProMaster City

SLT | DUAL SLIDING DOORS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

  1. 1722977714
  2. 1722977717
  3. 1722977719
  4. 1722977724
  5. 1722977726
  6. 1722977729
  7. 1722977732
  8. 1722977735
  9. 1722977737
  10. 1722977743
  11. 1722977748
  12. 1722977751
  13. 1722977754
  14. 1722977756
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN ZFBERFDT9G6C61305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# ZFBERFDT9G6C61305, BLUETOOTH, PARKING SENSORS, DUAL SLIDING DOORS, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/USB, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., Pwr. Doors/Windows/Locks/Mirrors, Auto Headlights, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Left and Right Sliding Doors, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Stability Cntrl., Traction Cntrl., 4-Wheel ABS, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Brake Assist, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

Used 2016 RAM ProMaster City SLT | DUAL SLIDING DOORS for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 RAM ProMaster City SLT | DUAL SLIDING DOORS 149,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Subaru Impreza WRX | STI | AWD | NAVI | SPOILER | SUNROOF for sale in Toronto, ON
2009 Subaru Impreza WRX | STI | AWD | NAVI | SPOILER | SUNROOF 72,000 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Audi Q7 3.0T|VORSPUNG|S LINE|NAVI|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Audi Q7 3.0T|VORSPUNG|S LINE|NAVI|360 CAMERA|PANOROOF 260,000 KM $11,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2016 RAM ProMaster City