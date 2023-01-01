$14,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Smart fortwo
PASSION|PANOROOF|ALLOY WHEELS
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black/White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 45,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMEFJ5DA1GK056553, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS, Automatic Climate Control, Blue on Black & White Interior, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Mirrors/Doors/Locks, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Driver & Passenger Knee Airbag, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Fog Lights, Rear Window Defroster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Radio/USB/AUX, Mobile Phone Stand, ABS, Brake Assist, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
