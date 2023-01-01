Menu
2016 Smart fortwo

45,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2016 Smart fortwo

2016 Smart fortwo

PASSION|PANOROOF|ALLOY WHEELS

2016 Smart fortwo

PASSION|PANOROOF|ALLOY WHEELS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

45,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10515984
  • Stock #: 056553
  • VIN: WMEFJ5DA1GK056553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black/White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMEFJ5DA1GK056553, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS, Automatic Climate Control, Blue on Black & White Interior, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Mirrors/Doors/Locks, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Driver & Passenger Knee Airbag, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Cntrls., Fog Lights, Rear Window Defroster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Radio/USB/AUX, Mobile Phone Stand, ABS, Brake Assist, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

