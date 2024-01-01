2016 Smart fortwo

Menu
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMEFJ5DA7GK079562, PROXY, LEATHER, PANOROOF, LEATHER, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, Automatic Climate Control, Blue on Blue/White Leather, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Mirrors/Doors/Locks, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Knee Airbags, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., Fog Lights, Rear Window Defroster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Radio/USB/AUX, ABS, Brake Assist, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Stability Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMEFJ5DA7GK079562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue/White Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMEFJ5DA7GK079562, PROXY, LEATHER, PANOROOF, LEATHER, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, Automatic Climate Control, Blue on Blue/White Leather, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Mirrors/Doors/Locks, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Knee Airbags, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., Fog Lights, Rear Window Defroster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Radio/USB/AUX, ABS, Brake Assist, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Stability Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-260-0371

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2016 Smart fortwo