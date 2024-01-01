$10,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Smart fortwo
PROXY|LEATHER|PANOROOF|ALLOYS
2016 Smart fortwo
PROXY|LEATHER|PANOROOF|ALLOYS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$10,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Blue/White Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 138,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMEFJ5DA7GK079562, PROXY, LEATHER, PANOROOF, LEATHER, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, Automatic Climate Control, Blue on Blue/White Leather, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Mirrors/Doors/Locks, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Knee Airbags, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., Fog Lights, Rear Window Defroster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Radio/USB/AUX, ABS, Brake Assist, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Stability Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Best Buy Auto
Email Best Buy Auto
Best Buy Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-260-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371