PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMEFJ5DA9GK154102, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, Automatic Climate Control, White on Black Leather, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Mirrors/Doors/Locks, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Knee Airbags, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., Fog Lights, Rear Window Defroster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Radio/USB/AUX, ABS, Brake Assist, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Stability Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

2016 Smart fortwo

72,000 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
12488104

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMEFJ5DA9GK154102

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMEFJ5DA9GK154102, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, Automatic Climate Control, White on Black Leather, Keyless Entry, Pwr. Windows/Mirrors/Doors/Locks, Side/Curtain/Dual Airbags, Knee Airbags, Leather Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Cntrls., Fog Lights, Rear Window Defroster, Tilt Steering Wheel, Radio/USB/AUX, ABS, Brake Assist, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Stability Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
