2016 Smart fortwo

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9220501

9220501 Stock #: 123179

123179 VIN: WMEFJ5DAXGK123179

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black Leather

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Additional Features Turbocharged Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.