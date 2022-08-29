Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Smart fortwo

58,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
2016 Smart fortwo

2016 Smart fortwo

NAVI|BLUETOOTH|LEATHER|HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Smart fortwo

NAVI|BLUETOOTH|LEATHER|HEATED SEATS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

58,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9220501
  • Stock #: 123179
  • VIN: WMEFJ5DAXGK123179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMEFJ5DAXGK123179, TURBO, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH Phone and Streaming Audio, White on Black Leather, Heated Seats, Cruise Ctrl., LED Daytime Running Lights, Keyless Entry, Climate Ctrl., Power Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Ctrls., Balance of Factory Warranty, CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 6.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Vehicle Emission Test.
3.Administration Fee.
4.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
5.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
6.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Variety of Extended Warranty Plans are available.

We will ship to any Canadian Province. The cost of the shipping is not included in the price.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Buy Auto

2012 MINI Cooper S|L...
 133,000 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2012 Buick Enclave C...
 173,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Expedition...
 154,000 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic

Email Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Call Dealer

647-260-XXXX

(click to show)

647-260-0371

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory