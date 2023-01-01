$13,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371
2016 Smart fortwo
NAVI|BLUETOOTH|LEATHER|HEATED SEATS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,900
- Listing ID: 9461197
- Stock #: 154085
- VIN: WMEFJ5DA2GK154085
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Anthracite
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 49,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMEFJ5DA2GK154085, TURBO, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH Phone and Streaming Audio, White on Black Leather, Heated Seats, Cruise Ctrl., LED Daytime Running Lights, Keyless Entry, Climate Ctrl., Power Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Ctrls., CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
