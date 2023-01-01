Menu
2016 Smart fortwo

38,000 KM

Details Description

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

NAVI|BLUETOOTH|LEATHER|HEATED SEATS

NAVI|BLUETOOTH|LEATHER|HEATED SEATS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

38,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9799294
  • Stock #: 155295
  • VIN: WMEFJ5DA7GK155295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMEFJ5DA7GK155295, TURBO, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH Phone and Streaming Audio, White on Black Leather, Heated Seats, Cruise Ctrl., LED Daytime Running Lights, Keyless Entry, Climate Ctrl., Power Steering with Audio/Phone/Cruise Ctrls., CARFAX Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

