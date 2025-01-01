Menu
2016 Subaru Crosstrek

250,000 KM

Details Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru Crosstrek

Premium

12256813

2016 Subaru Crosstrek

Premium

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
250,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JF2GPABC1GG277718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 250,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Safety

Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-740-7878

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2016 Subaru Crosstrek