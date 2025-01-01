$7,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Subaru Crosstrek
Premium
2016 Subaru Crosstrek
Premium
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
250,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JF2GPABC1GG277718
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 250,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Safety
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Email Lawrence Auto Sales
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Call Dealer
416-740-XXXX(click to show)
2016 Subaru Crosstrek