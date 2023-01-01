Menu
2016 Subaru Forester

127,000 KM

Details

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Subaru Forester

2016 Subaru Forester

2.5i Touring w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Backup Cam, Sunroof

2016 Subaru Forester

2.5i Touring w/ Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Backup Cam, Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10150590
  • Stock #: 19672
  • VIN: JF2SJCHC5GH537532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers
STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROL

Power Options

POWER REAR GATE

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Aux input
USB port
6.2" Infotainment System

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

