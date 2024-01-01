$17,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Subaru Forester
2.5i Convenience AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam, A/C
2016 Subaru Forester
2.5i Convenience AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam, A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,507KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JF2SJCCC4GH481008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 32757
- Mileage 107,507 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, 4-Speakers and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 Subaru Forester include:
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth
4-Speakers
Heated Front Seats
Paddle Shifters
6.2" Infotainment System
Aux Input
USB Port
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32757
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 Subaru Forester include:
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth
4-Speakers
Heated Front Seats
Paddle Shifters
6.2" Infotainment System
Aux Input
USB Port
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32757
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
4-speakers
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Comfort
A/C
Exterior
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
6.2" Infotainment System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i Convenience AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam, A/C 107,507 KM $17,490 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla SE Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Heated Seats 73,000 KM $24,490 + tax & lic
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited w/ Uconnect, Nav, Cruise Control 113,000 KM $27,490 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,490
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2016 Subaru Forester