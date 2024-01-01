Menu
Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, 4-Speakers and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2016 Subaru Forester include:<br> <br>Rearview Camera<br>Bluetooth<br>4-Speakers<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Paddle Shifters<br>6.2 Infotainment System<br>Aux Input<br>USB Port<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 32757

2016 Subaru Forester

107,507 KM

$17,490

+ tax & licensing
2.5i Convenience AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
107,507KM
VIN JF2SJCCC4GH481008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,507 KM

Vehicle Description

Rearview Camera, Bluetooth, 4-Speakers and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2016 Subaru Forester include:

Rearview Camera
Bluetooth
4-Speakers
Heated Front Seats
Paddle Shifters
6.2" Infotainment System
Aux Input
USB Port

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
4-speakers

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Comfort

A/C

Exterior

Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
6.2" Infotainment System

2016 Subaru Forester