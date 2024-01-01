$18,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Subaru Forester
2.5i Limited AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Nav
2016 Subaru Forester
2.5i Limited AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
100,225KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JF2SJCTC7GH423023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 100,225 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 6.2" Infotainment System , Dual-Zone A/C, USB Port and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 Subaru Forester include:
6.2" Infotainment System
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Paddle Shifters
Auto-dimming side mirrors
Aux Input
Power Driver's Seat
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37352
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 6.2" Infotainment System , Dual-Zone A/C, USB Port and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 Subaru Forester include:
6.2" Infotainment System
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Paddle Shifters
Auto-dimming side mirrors
Aux Input
Power Driver's Seat
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37352
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Interior
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
Leather trimmed upholstery
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
6.2" Infotainment System
Auto On/Off HID Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2022 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof 41,878 KM $35,990 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam 95,225 KM $20,490 + tax & lic
2024 Honda Civic Sedan Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 32,000 KM $30,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,490
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2016 Subaru Forester