Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Subaru Forester

| AWD |

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Subaru Forester

| AWD |

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

  1. 4541619
  2. 4541619
  3. 4541619
  4. 4541619
  5. 4541619
  6. 4541619
  7. 4541619
  8. 4541619
  9. 4541619
  10. 4541619
  11. 4541619
  12. 4541619
  13. 4541619
  14. 4541619
  15. 4541619
  16. 4541619
  17. 4541619
  18. 4541619
  19. 4541619
  20. 4541619
  21. 4541619
  22. 4541619
  23. 4541619
  24. 4541619
  25. 4541619
  26. 4541619
Contact Seller

$21,288

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,318KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4541619
  • Stock #: 16806A
  • VIN: JF2SJCBC6GH431406
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Doors
4-door
Recent Arrival!
*Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*.
Odometer is 68434 kilometers below market average!
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Black 2016 Subaru Forester 2.5i AWD CVT Lineartronic 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC
We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2017 Toyota 86 | REA...
 44,216 KM
$21,888 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 15,371 KM
$17,899 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla ...
 88,397 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic
Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Send A Message