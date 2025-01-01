$14,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Subaru Legacy
4dr Sdn CVT 3.6R w/Limited Pkg
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,400 KM
Vehicle Description
3.6R LIMITED! HARMAN KARDON SPEAKER! AWD! SEDAN! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!
CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! LEATHER SEAT! SUNROOF! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL
ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ALL DEALER SERVICED! DRIVE VERY NICE AND
SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING
STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA/VEHICLES/
Vehicle Features
416-356-8118