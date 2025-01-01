$14,888+ taxes & licensing
2016 Subaru WRX
4dr Sdn Man w/Sport Pkg
Location
A2 Toronto Auto LTD
1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2
416-818-7799
$14,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
177,477KM
VIN JF1VA1G63G9802962
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 177,477 KM
Vehicle Description
N/A
Please call our sales team for more details. As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified. Certification is available for SEDAN $790 AND $980 FOR SUV& MINIVAN . Price does not include certification, And omvic fee $22.00 applicable taxes (HST), and licensing.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Instrument Panel Bin
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
4.11 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
60 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed w/twin-scroll turbocharger and intercooler
Electronic Throttle Control and Dual Active Valve Control System w/direct injection
4-way manually adjustable passenger seat
high/low heat level settings and separate height- and tilt-adjustable head restraints
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual w/Hill Holder System -inc: Fully synchronized
including reverse and viscous-coupling limited-slip centre differential
Performance-Design Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2016 Subaru WRX 4dr Sdn Man w/Sport Pkg 177,477 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
