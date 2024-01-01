Menu
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# JF1VA2M69G9832056, HIKARI EDITION, AWD, TURBO, 18in FORGED BBS WHEELS, SPOILER, POWER SUNROOF, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CARBON-FIBRE TRIM, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player/WAMA/RDS/AUX, Automatic Climate Cntrl., Pwr. Door Locks/Doors/Windows/Mirrors, Fog Lights, Keyless Entry, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise/Bluetooth Cntrls., Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel, Tinted Windows, 4-Wheel Disc, 4-Wheel ABS, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Brembo High-Performance Brake System, Side/Curtain/Dual & Knee Airbags, Traction Cntrl., Stability Cntrl., CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

2016 Subaru WRX STI

100,000 KM

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
100,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1VA2M69G9832056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Powertrain

High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2016 Subaru WRX STI HIKARI | REARCAM | BBS FORGED RIMS | ROOF |SPOILER for sale in Toronto, ON
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

