2016 Tesla Model S

126,499 KM Used

VIN: 5YJSA1E22GF157367

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC9642

Mileage 126,499 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Electronic Parking Brake Emergency interior trunk release Exterior Tinted Glass Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light driver seat door pockets Air filtration audio Drive mode selector Passenger Seat Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort Climate Control HEATED Media / Nav / Comm 2 HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Additional Features Rear 3 Wood Carpet Trunk release digital odometer side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Lumbar 12 voice control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Vehicle immobilizer Audio system power folding Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent rearview Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel trim: leather Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Regenerative braking system Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Knee airbags: dual front Power outlet(s): 12V front Parking sensors: front Front struts Center console: front console with armrest and storage Impact sensor: battery disconnect Side mirrors: auto-dimming Antenna type: element Total speakers: 7 Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front brake diameter: 14.0 Front brake width: 1.26 Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Crumple zones: front Front headrests: integrated Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear headrests: fixed Rear brake width: 1.1 Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rearview monitor: in dash Navigation system: touch screen display Rear brake diameter: 14.4 Camera system: front Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Rear struts Grille color: black with chrome accents Watts: 200 Electric charge cord: 240 volt Electric motor battery type: lithium ion Door handle color: chrome Mirror color: body-color with chrome accents Power door locks: auto-locking Multi-function remote: proximity entry system Floor material: cargo area carpet Upholstery: premium cloth Headlights: LED Spare tire kit Storage: accessory hook Steering wheel mounted controls: air conditioning Interior accents: metallic-tone Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors variable intermittent Wheels: aluminum alloy Dash trim: leatherette Door trim: leatherette Window defogger: rear Fuel economy display: range Center console trim: leatherette Warnings and reminders: low battery Anti-theft system: perimeter alarm Electric motor charging time (240V): 12 hours Upholstery accents: leatherette Axle ratio: 9.73 Customizable instrument cluster Smart device app function: horn/light operation Pedestrian Detection Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Automatic emergency braking: front multi-function auto delay off visual warning reclining lock operation maintenance status reverse gear tilt voice operated speed sensitive safety reverse vehicle location Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting maintenance scheduling front pedestrian Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Memorized settings: 10 driver EV battery capacity: 75 kWh window operation Infotainment screen size: 17 in. Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated Headliner trim: faux suede Smart device app compatibility: Tesla App Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible EV on-board charger rating: 11.5 kW Electric Motor HP: 328 Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 245 Electric Motor Torque: 387 Electric motor miles per charge: 259

