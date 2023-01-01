Menu
2016 Tesla Model S

126,499 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2016 Tesla Model S

2016 Tesla Model S

75D

2016 Tesla Model S

75D

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

126,499KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10388826
  • Stock #: PC9642
  • VIN: 5YJSA1E22GF157367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9642
  • Mileage 126,499 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 TESLA MODEL S | 75D | 258.8 HP| LIFTBACK | AUTO PILOT | 75KWH BATTERY | AWD | NAV | PANO | CAM | CONVINIENCE FEATURES | BLACK BRAKE CALIPERS | STANDARD SUSPENSION | 17" TOUCH SCREEN | HEATED FRONT SEATS | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING







The Tesla Model S 75D is the entry level AWD model with the 75kWh battery. It hits 62mph (100km/h) in 4.4s and reaches a top speed of 140mph (230km/h). It is propelled by two AC induction motors with a combined practical output of 245kW providing 485lb-ft (658Nm) of torque.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Electronic Parking Brake
Emergency interior trunk release

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
door pockets
Air filtration
audio
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Comfort

Climate Control
HEATED

Media / Nav / Comm

2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Additional Features

Rear
3
Wood
Carpet
Trunk release
digital odometer
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Lumbar
12
voice control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Vehicle immobilizer
Audio system
power folding
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
rearview
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Antenna type: element
Total speakers: 7
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front brake diameter: 14.0
Front brake width: 1.26
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Crumple zones: front
Front headrests: integrated
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear headrests: fixed
Rear brake width: 1.1
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Navigation system: touch screen display
Rear brake diameter: 14.4
Camera system: front
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear struts
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Watts: 200
Electric charge cord: 240 volt
Electric motor battery type: lithium ion
Door handle color: chrome
Mirror color: body-color with chrome accents
Power door locks: auto-locking
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Upholstery: premium cloth
Headlights: LED
Spare tire kit
Storage: accessory hook
Steering wheel mounted controls: air conditioning
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
variable intermittent
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Fuel economy display: range
Center console trim: leatherette
Warnings and reminders: low battery
Anti-theft system: perimeter alarm
Electric motor charging time (240V): 12 hours
Upholstery accents: leatherette
Axle ratio: 9.73
Customizable instrument cluster
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Pedestrian Detection
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Automatic emergency braking: front
multi-function
auto delay off
visual warning
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
speed sensitive
safety reverse
vehicle location
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
maintenance scheduling
front pedestrian
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Memorized settings: 10 driver
EV battery capacity: 75 kWh
window operation
Infotainment screen size: 17 in.
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated
Headliner trim: faux suede
Smart device app compatibility: Tesla App
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible
EV on-board charger rating: 11.5 kW
Electric Motor HP: 328
Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 245
Electric Motor Torque: 387
Electric motor miles per charge: 259

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

