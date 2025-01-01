Menu
Front Heated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Climate Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Power Tailgate/Hatch<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Rear Heated Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Touchscreen Display<br>GPS Navigation<br>Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Bluetooth Music<br>USB Input<br>Power Folding Exterior Mirrors<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Sunroof<br>Rear View Camera<br>Parking Sensors<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Power Passenger Seat<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 80120

2016 Tesla Model S

150,504 KM

Details Description Features

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Tesla Model S

90D AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

13236161

2016 Tesla Model S

90D AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,504KM
VIN 5YJSA1E21GF129320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour sand
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 150,504 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Front heated seats

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Power Tailgate/Hatch

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

