$20,990+ taxes & licensing
2016 Tesla Model S
90D AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
150,504KM
VIN 5YJSA1E21GF129320
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour sand
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 150,504 KM
Vehicle Description
Front Heated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Climate Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Bluetooth Music
USB Input
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 80120
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Front heated seats
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2016 Tesla Model S