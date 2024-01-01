$39,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Tesla Model X
P90DL | PERFORMANCE | LUDICROUS+ | AWD | 6 SEATS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 000712
- Mileage 122,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5YJXCBE4XGF000712, PERFORMANCE, P90DL, LUDICROUS+, DUAL MOTOR, AWD, 6-PASSENGERS, FALCON WING DOORS, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, AUTOPILOT, AIR SUSPENSION, POWER SPOILER, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering, Heated Wipers, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Rear and Front Parking Sensors, Power Liftgate,ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Best Buy Auto
