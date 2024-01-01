2016 Tesla Model X

Menu
<p>PRICED TO SELL! VIN# 5YJXCBE4XGF000712, PERFORMANCE, P90DL, LUDICROUS+, DUAL MOTOR, AWD, 6-PASSENGERS, FALCON WING DOORS, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, AUTOPILOT, AIR SUSPENSION,  POWER SPOILER, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering, Heated Wipers, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Rear and Front Parking Sensors, Power Liftgate,ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!<br /><br /><br />FINANCING: 7.99%<br />APR (Annual Percentage Rate)<br />OAC (On Approved Credit)<br /><br />Our Price Includes:<br /><br />1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.<br />2.Administration Fee.<br />3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).<br />4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.<br />5.OMVIC Fee.<br /><br />Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.<br /><br />Trade-ins are welcome.<br /><br />Thank you for your interest in our inventory!</p>

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

