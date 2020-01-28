2016 TOYOTA CAMRY LE

Mileage: 87000 k.m



Features:

* Bluetooth

* Controls on Steering Wheel : Cruise , Radio , Bluetooth

* AM/ FM / CD / MP3 / WMA / Bluetooth / AUX in / USB

* Six Speakers

* Power windows with driver-side auto up/down

* All Season Brand new tires

* Air conditioning with air filter

* Star Safety System

* Ten airbags

* Tire size : 205/65R16

* Power door locks

* Tire Pressure Monitor System

* Engine immobilizer



Engine: LE 4-CYLINDER 2.5-Liter 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve Dual VVT-i 178 hp

Actual pictures are provided ,



Financing from 3.99% Prime Rate *O.A.C



Check Availability and Schedule a test drive? call us at : 416-661-7070 ( Reza )



AUTO PLUTO delivers a really good customer services from the moment you stepping on the lot with fair price than competition and stress free experience to driving

away in your new car.

Address: 5383 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R6



All Price are Plus HST and Licensing fee.Prices are subject to change without notice.All vehicle can be certified and E tested for an additional ($699).If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested and not certified.

