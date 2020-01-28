Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Toyota Camry

4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Camry

4dr Sdn I4 Auto LE

Location

AutoPluto

5385 Steeles Ave W #3, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6

888-507-5798

  1. 4568280
  2. 4568280
  3. 4568280
  4. 4568280
  5. 4568280
  6. 4568280
  7. 4568280
  8. 4568280
  9. 4568280
  10. 4568280
  11. 4568280
  12. 4568280
  13. 4568280
  14. 4568280
  15. 4568280
  16. 4568280
  17. 4568280
  18. 4568280
  19. 4568280
Contact Seller

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4568280
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FKXGU561214
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
2016 TOYOTA CAMRY LE
Mileage: 87000 k.m

Features:
* Bluetooth
* Controls on Steering Wheel : Cruise , Radio , Bluetooth
* AM/ FM / CD / MP3 / WMA / Bluetooth / AUX in / USB
* Six Speakers
* Power windows with driver-side auto up/down
* All Season Brand new tires
* Air conditioning with air filter
* Star Safety System
* Ten airbags
* Tire size : 205/65R16
* Power door locks
* Tire Pressure Monitor System
* Engine immobilizer

Engine: LE 4-CYLINDER 2.5-Liter 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve Dual VVT-i 178 hp
Actual pictures are provided ,

Financing from 3.99% Prime Rate *O.A.C

Check Availability and Schedule a test drive? call us at : 416-661-7070 ( Reza )

AUTO PLUTO delivers a really good customer services from the moment you stepping on the lot with fair price than competition and stress free experience to driving
away in your new car.
Address: 5383 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R6

All Price are Plus HST and Licensing fee.Prices are subject to change without notice.All vehicle can be certified and E tested for an additional ($699).If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested and not certified.
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic
  • FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoPluto

2008 Mazda MAZDA3 20...
 158,000 KM
$2,900 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Escape FWD...
 182,000 KM
$4,499 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic Sed...
 121,997 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
AutoPluto

AutoPluto

5385 Steeles Ave W #3, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-507-XXXX

(click to show)

888-507-5798

Alternate Numbers
647-518-4130

Send A Message