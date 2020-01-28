5385 Steeles Ave W #3, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6
888-507-5798
+ taxes & licensing
2016 TOYOTA CAMRY LE
Mileage: 87000 k.m
Features:
* Bluetooth
* Controls on Steering Wheel : Cruise , Radio , Bluetooth
* AM/ FM / CD / MP3 / WMA / Bluetooth / AUX in / USB
* Six Speakers
* Power windows with driver-side auto up/down
* All Season Brand new tires
* Air conditioning with air filter
* Star Safety System
* Ten airbags
* Tire size : 205/65R16
* Power door locks
* Tire Pressure Monitor System
* Engine immobilizer
Engine: LE 4-CYLINDER 2.5-Liter 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve Dual VVT-i 178 hp
Actual pictures are provided ,
Financing from 3.99% Prime Rate *O.A.C
Check Availability and Schedule a test drive? call us at : 416-661-7070 ( Reza )
AUTO PLUTO delivers a really good customer services from the moment you stepping on the lot with fair price than competition and stress free experience to driving
away in your new car.
Address: 5383 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R6
All Price are Plus HST and Licensing fee. All vehicle can be certified and E tested for an additional ($699).
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
