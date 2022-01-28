Menu
2016 Toyota Camry

57,368 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

57,368KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8175838
  • Stock #: N81587A
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK6GU536732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,368 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
tilt steering
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

