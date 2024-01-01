$16,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Corolla
2016 Toyota Corolla
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LN14890A
- Mileage 137,137 KM
Vehicle Description
Super White 2016 Toyota Corolla S!
Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online, It's that easy! We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Ken Shaw Toyota
Ken Shaw Toyota
Call Dealer
1-888-750-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-750-4112