Super White 2016 Toyota Corolla S! Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online, Its that easy! We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

2016 Toyota Corolla

137,137 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Corolla

2016 Toyota Corolla

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

137,137KM
Used
VIN 2T1BURHE4GC564641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LN14890A
  • Mileage 137,137 KM

Vehicle Description

Super White 2016 Toyota Corolla S!

Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online, It's that easy! We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2016 Toyota Corolla