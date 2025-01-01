$15,990+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Corolla
LE w/ Upgrade Pkg w/ Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam, Climate Control
2016 Toyota Corolla
LE w/ Upgrade Pkg w/ Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam, Climate Control
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
102,000KM
VIN 2T1BURHE2GC680453
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 102,000 KM
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Climate Control, Bluetooth Music, Cruise Control and more!
The top features for this car include:
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
USB Input
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
2016 Toyota Corolla