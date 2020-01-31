Menu
2016 Toyota Corolla

ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS

2016 Toyota Corolla

ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$15,487

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,183KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4673442
  • Stock #: 16875A
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE0GC556410
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Doors
4-door

Recent Arrival! ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Odometer is 10050 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Red 2016 Toyota Corolla S FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! Reviews: * Fuel economy, an upscale cabin with plenty of space, generous rear-seat legroom, and a smooth and refined steering feel were highly rated by owners. The potent LED headlamps are a nearly universal favourite, giving drivers access to a high-performance lighting system in an affordable car. Rough road ride quality and a smooth powertrain round out common praise-points from owners. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Exterior
  • Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

