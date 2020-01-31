Recent Arrival! ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Odometer is 10050 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Red 2016 Toyota Corolla S FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! Reviews: * Fuel economy, an upscale cabin with plenty of space, generous rear-seat legroom, and a smooth and refined steering feel were highly rated by owners. The potent LED headlamps are a nearly universal favourite, giving drivers access to a high-performance lighting system in an affordable car. Rough road ride quality and a smooth powertrain round out common praise-points from owners. Source: autoTRADER.ca