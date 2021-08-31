Menu
2016 Toyota Corolla

104,100 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

K & L Auto Sales

416-913-3469

2016 Toyota Corolla

2016 Toyota Corolla

S ~ SUNROOF ~ BLUETOOTH ~ REAR CAM ~ CERTIFIED

2016 Toyota Corolla

S ~ SUNROOF ~ BLUETOOTH ~ REAR CAM ~ CERTIFIED

K & L Auto Sales

4699 Keele Street, Unit 19, Toronto, ON M3J 2N8

416-913-3469

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

104,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7859844
  • Stock #: 05112101
  • VIN: 2t1burhexgc555149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Standards Certificate included. No extra fees. Warranty & CarProof report available. HST is not included. K & L Auto Sales 4699 Keele st. unit#19 (Steeles & Keele) Toronto M3J 2N8 (416) 913-3469. Serving the TORONTO area, since 2005 K & L Auto Sales, located at 4699 KEELE ST in TORONTO, ON, is your premier retailer of Quality Pre-owned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

