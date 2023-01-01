2016 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990 + taxes & licensing 1 3 0 , 5 5 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9564133

9564133 Stock #: 16945

16945 VIN: 2T1BURHE6GC549428

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 16945

Mileage 130,551 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Power Sunroof Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety BACKUP CAMERA Seating 60/40 split rear bench seat Additional Features Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Star Safety System AM/FM/CD Audio System Power, Heated Side Mirrors USB & AUX Port Power Door Locks & Windows 6.1" Display S Upgrade Package

