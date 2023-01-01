Menu
2016 Toyota Corolla

130,551 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Toyota Corolla

2016 Toyota Corolla

S w/ S Upgrade Package, Backup Camera

2016 Toyota Corolla

S w/ S Upgrade Package, Backup Camera

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

130,551KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9564133
  • Stock #: 16945
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE6GC549428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16945
  • Mileage 130,551 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #R98 as of 01/21/2020.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Sunroof
Fog Lamps
Bluetooth
BACKUP CAMERA
60/40 split rear bench seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Star Safety System
AM/FM/CD Audio System
Power, Heated Side Mirrors
USB & AUX Port
Power Door Locks & Windows
6.1" Display
S Upgrade Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

