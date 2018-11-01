Menu
2016 Toyota Corolla

129,000 KM

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
S Upgrade Package w/ Power Sunroof, Backup Camera, Bluetooth

S Upgrade Package w/ Power Sunroof, Backup Camera, Bluetooth

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

129,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9796942
  • Stock #: 17661
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE7GC510069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 01/11/2018 with an estimated $2347 of damage. On which a $2463 claim was made. 2018 Jan 13 Ontario, Canada Police Reported Accident: Accident reported: very minor damage Damage to front

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Seating

60/40 split rear bench seat

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Star Safety System
AM/FM/CD Audio System
Power, Heated Side Mirrors
USB & AUX Port
Power Door Locks & Windows
6.1" Display
S Upgrade Package

