Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Highlander

114,555 KM

Details Features

$31,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,595

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Highlander

2016 Toyota Highlander

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Highlander

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller

$31,595

+ taxes & licensing

114,555KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9413002
  • Stock #: WP20002A
  • VIN: 5TDDKRFH9GS295586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # WP20002A
  • Mileage 114,555 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Leather Interior
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota

2014 Jeep Wrangler U...
 202,404 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla
10,655 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic
2016 Acura MDX
85,450 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory