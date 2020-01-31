Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Toyota Prius

c | NO ACCIDENTS | SPOILER | BRAKE ASSIST |

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Prius

c | NO ACCIDENTS | SPOILER | BRAKE ASSIST |

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

  1. 4668942
  2. 4668942
  3. 4668942
  4. 4668942
  5. 4668942
  6. 4668942
  7. 4668942
  8. 4668942
  9. 4668942
  10. 4668942
  11. 4668942
  12. 4668942
  13. 4668942
  14. 4668942
  15. 4668942
  16. 4668942
  17. 4668942
  18. 4668942
  19. 4668942
  20. 4668942
  21. 4668942
  22. 4668942
  23. 4668942
  24. 4668942
  25. 4668942
Contact Seller

$16,488

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,414KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4668942
  • Stock #: 16832A
  • VIN: JTDKDTB37G1128889
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Doors
4-door

Recent Arrival! *Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*, 1.5L Atkinson-Cycle, Brake assist, Spoiler. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Silver 2016 Toyota Prius c FWD CVT 1.5L Atkinson-Cycle We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! Reviews: * Prius c drivers report good outward visibility, hilarious manoeuvrability, an overall easy-to-drive character, more on-board space than the vehicle’s size leads on, and tons of handy storage provisions within reach. Fuel efficiency, unsurprisingly, is highly rated too. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Spoiler
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Convenience
  • tilt steering
Additional Features
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2018 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 68,200 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4
 73,159 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4
 86,402 KM
$19,488 + tax & lic
Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Send A Message