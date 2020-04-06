Menu
2016 Toyota Prius

2016 Toyota Prius

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 66,458KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4876119
  • Stock #: 16920A
  • VIN: JTDKBRFU1G3504955
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Doors
4-door

Complete your entire transaction 100% online. Use our online buying platform and contact free delivery process and you will have a 100% no risk full refund guarantee. Shop for your new car in your PJs! With Ken Shaw Express, you can complete your entire buying experience online, much like you would buy anything else online. Of course, we're here to help if you need us. Our Express site allows you to easily search for or configure the car you want and then explore your purchase options; cash, lease or finance. You'll be presented with a fully transparent online deal sheet that includes the price of the car and all associated fees. You will also have the opportunity to purchase warranty and other protection plans. If you would like to proceed with the purchase, you can accept the deal sheet and schedule delivery of your new car. It's that easy! We are currently open online and by phone. On delivery, we will bring the vehicle to you in a safe manner. We will sanitize the vehicle, wear gloves, a mask and use a plastic steering wheel wrap and seat covers. We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! *Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V. Odometer is 1925 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Grey 2016 Toyota Prius FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ Reviews: * On most measures of driving dynamics, comfort, flexibility, performance, and (especially) fuel efficiency, this generation of Toyota Prius seems to have largely satisfied its owners. Many report that it's a worthy upgrade from older models.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Exterior
  • Spoiler
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Additional Features
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

