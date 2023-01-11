Menu
2016 Toyota RAV4

116,008 KM

Details Description Features

$23,490

+ tax & licensing
$23,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Toyota RAV4

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE Upgrade w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE Upgrade w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,490

+ taxes & licensing

116,008KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10627065
  • Stock #: 23318
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV5GW409116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 116,008 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #CANRF8 as of 11/01/2023.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Rearview Camera

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
6.1" Touch Panel Display

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

