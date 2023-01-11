2016 Toyota RAV4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,490 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 6 , 0 0 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10627065

10627065 Stock #: 23318

23318 VIN: 2T3BFREV5GW409116

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 116,008 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Vehicle Stability Control Rearview Camera Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Comfort A/C Convenience Power Heated Mirrors Additional Features Aux input USB port 6.1" Touch Panel Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.