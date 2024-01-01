Menu
<p>New arrival, local trade from Toyota dealer in good condition, accident free and well equipped with AWD, power group, a/c, heated seats, reverse camera, bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</p>

2016 Toyota RAV4

250,000 KM

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
250,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T3BFREV9GW515875

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 250,000 KM

New arrival, local trade from Toyota dealer in good condition, accident free and well equipped with AWD, power group, a/c, heated seats, reverse camera, bluetooth and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Heated Seats

Warranty Available

CD Player
Bluetooth

Automatic Headlights

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878

