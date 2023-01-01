2016 Toyota RAV4

$21,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 3 , 2 2 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9638041

9638041 Stock #: A20176A

A20176A VIN: 2T3ZFREV8GW264720

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 113,221 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Heated Exterior Mirrors Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.