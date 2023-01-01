Menu
2016 Toyota Tacoma

55,800 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Tacoma

2016 Toyota Tacoma

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,800KM
Used
VIN 5TFCZ5AN2GX045078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Crew Cab
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2016 Toyota Tacoma