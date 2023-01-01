$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Tacoma
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
55,800KM
Used
VIN 5TFCZ5AN2GX045078
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,800 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Mechanical
Power Steering
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Tow Hitch Receiver
Additional Features
Crew Cab
Auto Dimming Mirrors
