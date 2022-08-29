Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Tundra

170,380 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9201

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Tundra

2016 Toyota Tundra

SR5 5.7L V8 1794 EDITION AS IS SPECIAL+TAILGATE LOADER+WINTER

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Tundra

SR5 5.7L V8 1794 EDITION AS IS SPECIAL+TAILGATE LOADER+WINTER

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

877-243-9201

  1. 9289123
  2. 9289123
  3. 9289123
  4. 9289123
  5. 9289123
  6. 9289123
  7. 9289123
  8. 9289123
  9. 9289123
  10. 9289123
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

170,380KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9289123
  • Stock #: 99520A
  • VIN: 5TFAY5F16GX541176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 170,380 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 GMC Acadia Dena...
 68,721 KM
$41,990 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Wrangler U...
 153,126 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 148,645 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9201

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory