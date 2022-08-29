$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-243-9201
2016 Toyota Tundra
SR5 5.7L V8 1794 EDITION AS IS SPECIAL+TAILGATE LOADER+WINTER
Location
The Humberview Group
1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1
877-243-9201
170,380KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9289123
- Stock #: 99520A
- VIN: 5TFAY5F16GX541176
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 170,380 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
