2016, TOYOTA VENZA LIMITED XLE

Special Financing Price: $ Cash Price: $

Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.

Price Our special discounted price is based on financing only. We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $995. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified.

Financing Need financing? We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months (O.A.C). We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms.

Trade-In Have a trade-in? We offer top dollar for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.

Queen Auto Group One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles. Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4.

Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm

2016 Toyota Venza

74,300 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Venza

LIMITED XLE AWD

12841744

2016 Toyota Venza

LIMITED XLE AWD

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,300KM
VIN 4T3BK3BB4GU125026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2016, TOYOTA VENZA LIMITED XLE

Special Financing Price: $ Cash Price: $

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Plastic Floor Trim and Carpet Mat
Passenger Seat
Analog Appearance
Simulated Wood Gear Shifter Material

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper

Mechanical

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
67 L Fuel Tank
Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
582CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
TBD Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
375.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT w/OD -inc: sequential shift mode
gate type shifter
lock up torque converter and transmission cooler

Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
2016 Toyota Venza