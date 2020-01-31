5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!
The 2016 Toyota Venza provides safety for every road you travel on. This 2016 Toyota Venza is fresh on our lot in Etobicoke.
The 2016 Toyota Venza is a clever merging of artful design and intelligent engineering, brimming with advanced features and functionality. This 2016 Venza is a multi-faceted midsize vehicle with the space to transport just about anything and everything. Increased aerodynamics means increased performance, for both fuel economy and acceleration. For all of the comfort and versatility the 2016 Venza offers, it's important to know that with Toyota, safety is the number one concern. That's why this Venza comes with a number of active and passive safety features so that you have confidence and peace of mind on every road you travel. This 2016 Toyota Venza truly is everybody's dream crossover vehicle! This SUV has 89,200 kms. It's white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Venza's trim level is AWD. This all wheel drive Venza features some very impressive features normally found on higher priced models and includes 19 inch aluminum wheels, a rear back up camera, automatic dual zone climate control, an 8 way power adjustable driver seat, a 6 speaker audio system with bluetooth connectivity, blindspot mirrors, a 6.1 inch touchscreen display with SiriusXM, cruise control, keyless entry plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.
