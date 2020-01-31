Menu
2016 Toyota Venza

AWD - Bluetooth

2016 Toyota Venza

AWD - Bluetooth

Location

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8

416-232-2011

$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,200KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4629084
  • Stock #: P4106
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BB0GU120552
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!

The 2016 Toyota Venza provides safety for every road you travel on. This 2016 Toyota Venza is fresh on our lot in Etobicoke.

The 2016 Toyota Venza is a clever merging of artful design and intelligent engineering, brimming with advanced features and functionality. This 2016 Venza is a multi-faceted midsize vehicle with the space to transport just about anything and everything. Increased aerodynamics means increased performance, for both fuel economy and acceleration. For all of the comfort and versatility the 2016 Venza offers, it's important to know that with Toyota, safety is the number one concern. That's why this Venza comes with a number of active and passive safety features so that you have confidence and peace of mind on every road you travel. This 2016 Toyota Venza truly is everybody's dream crossover vehicle! This SUV has 89,200 kms. It's white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 268HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Venza's trim level is AWD. This all wheel drive Venza features some very impressive features normally found on higher priced models and includes 19 inch aluminum wheels, a rear back up camera, automatic dual zone climate control, an 8 way power adjustable driver seat, a 6 speaker audio system with bluetooth connectivity, blindspot mirrors, a 6.1 inch touchscreen display with SiriusXM, cruise control, keyless entry plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/



WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!

Westowne Mazda is a family owned dealership whose owners are always available on-site to offer you assistance. As a client you will become part of the Westowne Family.

As your Toronto Mazda dealer since 1983, Westowne Mazda, has been proud to call itself your Mazda superstore a nd the Mazda dealer you need to know in T.O.!
As one of the largest Mazda dealerships in Toronto, the family-owned business caters to families, businesses and professionals in need of a new Mazda vehicle at a competitive price.

Visit the Westowne Mazda showroom and discover the all-new Mazda vehicle models, including the Mazda3 and Mazda6 sedans and the Mazda5 family car, not to mention the MX-5 sports car and CX-5 and CX-9 SUV's! An incomparable selection of quality used vehicles is also available for you to choose from. Westowne Mazda has a 23,000 sq ft display space full of new and used cars and trucks. No matter what your needs are, we will have a Mazda model for you! Keep in mind that we are also your preferred one-stop shop for top-quality after-sales service. We can handle all your repair and maintenance needs, quickly and professionally! You can also count on us to benefit from advantageous financing solutions for your next vehicle lease or purchase.

Contact us online at any time or by telephone at 1.866.412.3669 to learn more. At Westowne Mazda, we proudly sell and service new and used Mazda vehicles to customers from Etobicoke, Ontario, Toronto, Mississauga, North York, Vaughan, Milton, Brampton, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Thornhill and surrounding areas.
Visit Westowne Mazda today at 5511 Dundas St. West, Etobicoke, ON M9B 1B8, or give us a call at 416.232.2011 or Toll Free: 1.866.412.3669
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Etobicoke. o~o

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Air filtration
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Bluetooth
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Cargo Net
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Roll-Up Cargo Cover
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Metal-look grille
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
  • 67 L Fuel Tank
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • SiriusXM
  • Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Plastic Floor Trim and Carpet Mat
  • Simulated Wood Gear Shift Knob
  • 582CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 827# Maximum Payload
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT w/OD -inc: sequential shift mode, gate type shifter, lock up torque converter and transmission cooler
  • TBD Axle Ratio
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Passenger Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westowne Mazda

Westowne Mazda

5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8

