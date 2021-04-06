2016 Toyota Venza

+ taxes & licensing
647-347-4111
1080 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M6N 3S2
647-347-4111
+ taxes & licensing
FULLY LOADED, RARE REDWOOD EDITION, TOP OF THE LINE VENZA, V6 AWD, New Arrival from Toyota Canada, Clean Carfax Verified and Available upon request, Push To Start, Red Leather Interior, Touch Screen Navigation, Panorama Moonroof, Power Rear Hatch, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Assist, Collision Prevention Warning, All Around Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seats, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium RedWood Alloy Wheels, All Around Top Down Cameras System, Front and Rear Sensors, One Owner Off Lease Local Toronto Ontario Suv Directly from Toyota Canada. Fully Toyota Certified Equipped with 4 Brand New All Season Tires, Metallic Black over RedWood Red Leather Interior, Fog Lights, Side Turn Signals, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth Audio, Wireless Phone Charge, Like New Inside&Out, Scratchless, A Must See, Extra Clean Condition, All Service and Maintainance records, Only 115K Kms, Full Factory Toyota Warranty & More. Call Today!
____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Royal Fine Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. Come visit us and take a test drive today!_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Royal Fine Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
FINANCING: You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On the spot financing, instant approvals._____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1080 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M6N 3S2