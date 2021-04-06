Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Venza

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

Royal Fine Motors

647-347-4111

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Venza

2016 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN AWD

Location

Royal Fine Motors

1080 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M6N 3S2

647-347-4111

Contact Seller

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6909621
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BBXGU121501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED, RARE REDWOOD EDITION, TOP OF THE LINE VENZA, V6 AWD, New Arrival from Toyota Canada, Clean Carfax Verified and Available upon request, Push To Start, Red Leather Interior, Touch Screen Navigation, Panorama Moonroof, Power Rear Hatch, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Assist, Collision Prevention Warning, All Around Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seats, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium RedWood Alloy Wheels, All Around Top Down Cameras System, Front and Rear Sensors, One Owner Off Lease Local Toronto Ontario Suv Directly from Toyota Canada. Fully Toyota Certified Equipped with 4 Brand New All Season Tires, Metallic Black over RedWood Red Leather Interior, Fog Lights, Side Turn Signals, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth Audio, Wireless Phone Charge, Like New Inside&Out, Scratchless, A Must See, Extra Clean Condition, All Service and Maintainance records, Only 115K Kms, Full Factory Toyota Warranty & More. Call Today!
____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Royal Fine Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. Come visit us and take a test drive today!_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Royal Fine Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
FINANCING: You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On the spot financing, instant approvals._____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Royal Fine Motors

2015 Acura TLX 4dr S...
 110,000 KM
$16,488 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda CX-7 AWD ...
 132,000 KM
$8,488 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Sentra 4...
 44,000 KM
$12,488 + tax & lic

Email Royal Fine Motors

Royal Fine Motors

Royal Fine Motors

1080 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M6N 3S2

Call Dealer

647-347-XXXX

(click to show)

647-347-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory