2016 Toyota Venza
4DR WGN V6 AWD
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,000 KM
Vehicle Description
FULLY LOADED, TOP OF THE LINE VENZA, V6 AWD, New Arrival from Toyota Canada, Carfax Verified and Available upon request, Push To Start, Leather Interior, Touch Screen Navigation, Panorama Moonroof, Power Rear Hatch, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Assist, Collision Prevention Warning, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seats, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Alloy Wheels, Back Up Camera, Front and Rear Sensors, One Owner Off Lease Local Toronto Ontario Suv Directly from Toyota Canada. Fully Toyota Certified Equipped with 4 Brand New All Season Tires, Metallic Black over Matching Black Leather Interior, Fog Lights, Side Turn Signals, Apple Car Play, Bluetooth Audio, Wireless Phone Charge, Like New Inside&Out, Scratchless, A Must See, Extra Clean Condition, All Service and Maintainance records, Very Low Kms, Only 58K Kms, Balance of Warranty & More. Call Today! ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Royal Fine Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly a quality reliable vehicle and the best customer service with absolutely no pressure. Come visit us and take a test drive today!_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Royal Fine Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FINANCING: You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! On the spot financing, instant approvals._____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
Vehicle Features
