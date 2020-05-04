Menu
2016 Toyota Yaris

5dr HB Auto LE

2016 Toyota Yaris

5dr HB Auto LE

Location

AutoPluto

5385 Steeles Ave W #3, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6

888-507-5798

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 70,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4942491
  • VIN: VNKKTUD31GA058528
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2016Toyota Yaris LE 70000KM
Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning
Two Sets of Keys
Power Windows
Power Locks
Key Features:
ACtual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicle can be certified and E tested for an additional($499). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested and not certified.


* Please call for showing and availability: +1-416-661-7070
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with fair price than competition and stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 5385 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R6

All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicle can be certified and E tested for an additional ($799).If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not certified.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Additional Features
  • Automatic
  • FWD

