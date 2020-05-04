2016 Toyota Yaris

5385 Steeles Ave W #3, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6
888-507-5798
+ taxes & licensing
2016Toyota Yaris LE 70000KM
Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning
Two Sets of Keys
Power Windows
Power Locks
Key Features:
ACtual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicle can be certified and E tested for an additional($499). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not driveable, not E-tested and not certified.
* Please call for showing and availability: +1-416-661-7070
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with fair price than competition and stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot with fair price than competition and stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 5385 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R6
All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicle can be certified and E tested for an additional ($799).If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not certified.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5385 Steeles Ave W #3, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6