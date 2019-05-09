$18,490+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Beetle
Trendline w/ Convenience Pkg w/ Rearview Cam, Cruise Control, Bluetooth
2016 Volkswagen Beetle
Trendline w/ Convenience Pkg w/ Rearview Cam, Cruise Control, Bluetooth
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
$18,490
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 126,046 KM
Vehicle Description
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #69EM as of 01/05/2023. Was involved in an accident on 09/05/2019 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.