Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #69EM as of 01/05/2023. Was involved in an accident on 09/05/2019 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2016 Volkswagen Beetle

126,046 KM

Details Description Features

$18,490

+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Beetle

Trendline w/ Convenience Pkg w/ Rearview Cam, Cruise Control, Bluetooth

2016 Volkswagen Beetle

Trendline w/ Convenience Pkg w/ Rearview Cam, Cruise Control, Bluetooth

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,490

+ taxes & licensing

126,046KM
Used
VIN 3VWJ07AT5GM615332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 126,046 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
5" Touchscreen

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2016 Volkswagen Beetle