2016 Volkswagen Golf

90,000 KM

$17,890

+ tax & licensing
$17,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Volkswagen Golf

2016 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen Trendline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

2016 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen Trendline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,890

+ taxes & licensing

90,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10240443
  • Stock #: 20088
  • VIN: 3VWC17AU0GM507344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

TOUCHSCREEN
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

