Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 09/22/2018 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2016 Volkswagen Golf

102,240 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Volkswagen Golf

Highline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Golf

Highline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10740551
  2. 10740551
  3. 10740551
  4. 10740551
  5. 10740551
  6. 10740551
  7. 10740551
  8. 10740551
  9. 10740551
  10. 10740551
  11. 10740551
  12. 10740551
  13. 10740551
  14. 10740551
  15. 10740551
  16. 10740551
  17. 10740551
  18. 10740551
  19. 10740551
  20. 10740551
  21. 10740551
  22. 10740551
  23. 10740551
  24. 10740551
  25. 10740551
  26. 10740551
  27. 10740551
  28. 10740551
  29. 10740551
  30. 10740551
  31. 10740551
  32. 10740551
  33. 10740551
  34. 10740551
  35. 10740551
  36. 10740551
  37. 10740551
  38. 10740551
  39. 10740551
  40. 10740551
  41. 10740551
  42. 10740551
  43. 10740551
  44. 10740551
  45. 10740551
  46. 10740551
  47. 10740551
  48. 10740551
  49. 10740551
  50. 10740551
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
102,240KM
Used
VIN 3VW217AU8GM036605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Champagne
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24111
  • Mileage 102,240 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 09/22/2018 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Seating Surfaces
Ambient LED interior lighting

Power Options

Power Drivers Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
USB & AUX PORTS
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Light Assist (Automatic high beam control)
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
Keyless Access & Push Button Start
6.5” Touchscreen Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Toyota Corolla LE Upgrade w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla LE Upgrade w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C 28,206 KM $26,490 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Qashqai S w/ Rearview Monitor, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Nissan Qashqai S w/ Rearview Monitor, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats 109,798 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C 76,203 KM $24,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Golf