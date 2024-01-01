Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2016 Volkswagen Golf

64,473 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5 Door Autobahn w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

2016 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5 Door Autobahn w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

64,473KM
Used
VIN 3VW4T7AU7GM028904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,473 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Auto Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
8 speakers

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Hill hold assist

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
USB Input
6.5' Touchscreen
Fender Premium Audio System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Post Collison Braking

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Volkswagen Golf