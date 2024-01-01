$27,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Volkswagen Golf
R Base AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C
2016 Volkswagen Golf
R Base AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
75,800KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WVWLF7AU2GW228207
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 75,800 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / KESSY - Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start , Power Driver's Seat, USB Port and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 Volkswagen Golf R include:
KESSY - Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start
Power Driver's Seat
USB Port
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rearview Camera
Heated Front Seats
6.5" Touchscreen
Dual-Zone A/C
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34843
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / KESSY - Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start , Power Driver's Seat, USB Port and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 Volkswagen Golf R include:
KESSY - Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start
Power Driver's Seat
USB Port
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rearview Camera
Heated Front Seats
6.5" Touchscreen
Dual-Zone A/C
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34843
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
6.5" Touchscreen
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
Dual-Zone A/C
Fender Premium Audio System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
KESSY - Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2017 Mazda CX-3 GT w/ Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Rearview Camera 57,000 KM $20,490 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Sonata Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 82,058 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Golf R Base AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 75,800 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2016 Volkswagen Golf