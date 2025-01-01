2016 Volkswagen Golf

Menu
Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,454KM
VIN 3VW217AU7GM050785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 55783
  • Mileage 104,454 KM

Vehicle Description

Climate Control, Touchscreen Display, Cruise Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Bluetooth Music
USB Input
Rear View Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
GPS Navigation
Push Button Start
Blindspot Sensors
Sunroof

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 55783

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
GPS Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Comfort

Climate Control

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

