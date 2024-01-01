Menu
TRENDLINE PLUS! AUTO! SEDAN! 1.4L! WHITE ON BLACK! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!

CRUISE CONTRO! ICE COLD A/C! HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH! BACKUP CAMERA! LOCAL ONTARIO

CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! ONE OWNER! ALL DEALER SERVICED! SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE!

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

82,000 KM

$12,588

+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE PLUS

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE PLUS

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,588

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 3VW267AJ2GM369504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TRENDLINE PLUS! AUTO! SEDAN! 1.4L! WHITE ON BLACK! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!

CRUISE CONTRO! ICE COLD A/C! HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH! BACKUP CAMERA! LOCAL ONTARIO

CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! ONE OWNER! ALL DEALER SERVICED! SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE!

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118    647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-356-8118

$12,588

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2016 Volkswagen Jetta