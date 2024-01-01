$12,588+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
TRENDLINE PLUS
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,000 KM
Vehicle Description
TRENDLINE PLUS! AUTO! SEDAN! 1.4L! WHITE ON BLACK! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!
CRUISE CONTRO! ICE COLD A/C! HEATED SEAT! BLUETOOTH! BACKUP CAMERA! LOCAL ONTARIO
CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! ONE OWNER! ALL DEALER SERVICED! SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE!
APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@GMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
