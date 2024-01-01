Menu
A/C, Power Windows & Door Locks, Aux Input and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan include:

A/C
Power Windows & Door Locks
Aux Input
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth
Cruise Control
Power Heated Mirrors
6.33 Touchscreen

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32724

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

74,121 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Trendline+ w/ Connectivity Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Trendline+ w/ Connectivity Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,121KM
VIN 3VW267AJ0GM261303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 32724
  • Mileage 74,121 KM

Vehicle Description

A/C, Power Windows & Door Locks, Aux Input and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan include:

A/C
Power Windows & Door Locks
Aux Input
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth
Cruise Control
Power Heated Mirrors
6.33" Touchscreen

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32724

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
SD card slot
Power Windows & Door Locks
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
6.33" Touchscreen

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2016 Volkswagen Jetta