2016 Volkswagen Jetta
Trendline + w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
Trendline + w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
125,000KM
VIN 3VW267AJ0GM386219
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Power Door Locks & Windows , Rearview Camera , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2016 Volkswagen Jetta include:
Power Door Locks & Windows
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
6.33" Touchscreen Infotainment System
Heated Front Seats
A/C
Power Heated Mirrors
Remote Central Locking System
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 38620
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Additional Features
auxiliary input
Remote central locking system
USB Audio input
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
6.33" touchscreen infotainment system
Power Door Locks & Windows
2016 Volkswagen Jetta