2016 Volkswagen Jetta

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 5 9 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7982946

7982946 Stock #: PC7701

PC7701 VIN: 3VWL07AJXGM371748

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7701

Mileage 100,597 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.